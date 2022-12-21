News
Iran's oil production reaches 3 million barrels per day
Iran's oil production reaches 3 million barrels per day
Region:Iran
Theme: Economics

Oil production in Iran has reached 3 million barrels per day. This was announced by Oil Minister Javad Ouji, Mehr reports.

"In the field of oil production, we were able to reach the 3 million barrels of oil per day figure," Javad Ouji said on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting. "In addition, the production of light fractions of oil increased by 200 thousand barrels per day," he added.

According to the December report of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iran, which was exempted from oil production restrictions, reduced the figure in November by 1,000 bpd to 2.559 million bpd.
