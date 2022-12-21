News
Russia will maintain and improve combat readiness of its nuclear triad
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia will maintain and improve the combat readiness of its nuclear triad, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry board, TASS reported.

"This is the main guarantee of preserving our sovereignty and territorial integrity, strategic parity, and the overall balance of power in the world," the Russian head of state said.

According to him, "this year the level of modern strategic nuclear forces has already exceeded 91%." "The rearmament of the Strategic Missile Forces regiments for modern Avangard missile system with hypersonic warheads is continuing," Putin added.
