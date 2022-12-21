News
Artsakh Foreign Ministry welcomes UN Security Council discussion of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh welcomes the discussion of the issue of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh at the extraordinary session of the UN Security Council on 20 December.

"The fact that the key body of such an influential international organization convened an emergency meeting on this issue demonstrates the serious concern of the international community regarding the ongoing situation and Azerbaijan’s policy.  The critical position of the international community towards this country’s policies was expressed in the statements of representatives of the UN Security Council member states.

The people of Artsakh are facing a humanitarian crisis, which cannot and should not be ignored. We hope that the international community will also take practical steps to lift the blockade of Artsakh.

Imposing appropriate sanctions on Azerbaijan is the only way to stabilize the situation and create conditions for lasting peace in the region," Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
