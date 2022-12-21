Swiss government rejects idea of third gender

Slovakia gets exemptions from EU sanctions against Russian oil

U.S. imposes sanctions on number of Iranian officials

Azerbaijanis don't let column of Russian peacekeepers through Lachin corridor

Swedes urged to prepare for unprecedented power outages

Zelenskiy arrives in Washington

Scotland to officially allow gender reassignment for children from age of 16

Senate confirms Lynne M. Tracy as U.S. ambassador to Russia

Turkey negotiates with U.S. for purchase of small nuclear reactors

U.S. announces $1.8 billion military aid package to Ukraine: It includes Patriot air defense system

Climate activists cut down top of Christmas tree at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to ensure passage through the Lachin corridor for several categories of people

Albania procures 3 Bayraktar drones

ECHR satisfies Armenia's demand and applies interim measures against Azerbaijan

Politico: What Zelenskyy wants, but is unlikely to get from Biden

EU will consider Kosovo's application early next year

Artsakh Foreign Ministry welcomes UN Security Council discussion of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh

Turkey aims to launch project to turn country into energy hub within year

Russia will maintain and improve combat readiness of its nuclear triad

Russia and India fundamentally refuse to use euro and dollar in mutual trade

Putin: The West has been brainwashing the post-Soviet countries, especially Ukraine

Defense Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia meet in Kayseri

Shoigu: Russia needs to ensure the preservation of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria

Kazakhstan is going to substitute Russian oil in Germany

Putin: Russia has good experience in developing drones

Iran's oil production reaches 3 million barrels per day

Shoigu: 27 countries have already spent $97 billion on arms supplies to Ukraine

Half-empty shelves of stores and drugstores: Artsakh Human Rights Defender shares video

Taliban orders not to let female teachers and elementary school students into schools

Matviyenko: Russia forms unification agenda for year of its presidency in EEU

Currency rates in Armenia

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues another brazen statement accusing Armenia

Extended session of Advisory Council on Prevention of Torture adjunct to Human Rights Defender held

Bob Menendez accuses Turkey of providing military assistance to Azerbaijan in killing Armenians

Artists launches action in support of Artsakh

29 patients, including 8 children, are in intensive care in Artsakh

European Council head: corruption case in EP complicates EU's fight against energy crisis

EEU approves list of drugs recommended for production in union

Turkish and Azerbaijani defense ministers meet in Kaysari

The Hill: US Congress wants to recognize Russia as an aggressor state

Armenian National Assembly announces results of secret ballot to elect judges of Court of Cassation

Azerbaijani media: Turkish ambassador arrives in Lachin corridor

At least 2 dead, 11 injured in California earthquake

Iranian Ambassador to Armenia: Defense is an internal issue

Ambassador: There is no reliable information about the Iranians' visit to Karabakh

Iranian Ambassador: Humanitarian issues are important as a result of the closure of the Lachin corridor

UN says Taliban breaks another promise by banning girls from universities

Nikol Pashinyan sends birthday greetings to Emmanuel Macron

Oil prices remain stable

Armenian FM: UN Security Council has international consensus on Lachin corridor

Belarus restricts entry to border lane in three areas on Ukrainian border

Copper price goes down

Gold price stabilizes

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient drawings in Peru

Two towers of Sagrada Familia completed in Barcelona after 140 years

Armenia's Representative to UN: Azerbaijan's criminal policy may lead to humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh

UN Security Council calls for unblocking of Lachin corridor

Russia hopes for full restoration of transport communication through Lachin corridor

US: The situation around the Lachin corridor undermines international confidence in the peace process

Court rules 45-year-old nuclear reactor in central Japan can continue operating

China is concerned about situation around Lachin corridor and its humanitarian consequences

France calls for unconditional resumption of traffic along Lachin

Tunisian police arrest former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh

Uruguayan Senate calls on Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin corridor

State Department says Russia has conflicting views on whether to launch new offensive in Ukraine

US plans to allocate $60 million aid to Armenia, $2 million to Artsakh

Pablo Picasso's eldest daughter dies

War in Ukraine stops US next generation nuclear reactor due to loss of uranium supplier

26 babies were born in Artsakh, which has been under blockade since December 12

Russian peacekeepers command continues talks to unblock Lachin corridor

Limitation of gas prices in Europe may intensify energy crisis

Valérie Boyer calls on French President to intervene in situation in Artsakh

The Guardian: Supplying Patriot to Ukraine is risky

US may become net oil exporter for 1st time since World War II

Reuters: World fears new wave of COVID-19 in China

Germany promises not to buy Russian oil from next year

Show business representatives march to Russian embassy, France and UN office

Pashinyan has meeting with heads of Armenian diplomatic missions accredited abroad in Jermuk

Ankara dissatisfied with Supreme Court refusal to extradite Turkish journalist

Consultations held at Artsakh president’s hffice

Statement: ECtHR doesn't satisfy Azerbaijan's demand

German court finds 97-year-old concentration camp secretary complicit in killing 10,000 people

Xi Jinping: China and Germany should work together

Yomiuri: Biden may be the first U.S. president to visit Nagasaki in 2023

Zelenskiy visits Bakhmut

US draft budget for 2023 includes ban on TikTok use in government agencies

Explosion occurs at gas pipeline in Chuvashia

Prime Minister Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Latvian Prime Minister

Artsakh Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's policy is a challenge to the entire civilized world

Refugee status won't be given to Russians in Kyrgyzstan who are hiding from mobilization

Borrell calls on Iran to immediately 'stop military support to Russia'

India's FM says unprecedented number of troops deployed on border with China

Artsakh in blockade: 44-year-old man dies in hospital

Pashinyan to leave for St. Petersburg

Kanaani: Iran hopes for speedy resolution of Lachin corridor issue through dialogue between Yerevan and Baku

Armenian parliament approves number of important legislative initiatives

ISW: Putin doesn't persuade Lukashenko to enter war with Ukraine

Bank of England unveils design of banknotes depicting Charles III

GPM Gold is sponsor of cooperation between Musical College in Yerevan and Specialized School of Arts in Ararat

Turkish Defense Ministry complains about Greeks