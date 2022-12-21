Slovakia gets exemptions from EU sanctions against Russian oil

Slovakia has secured an exemption from European Union sanctions on Russian oil, allowing it to continue exporting oil products, including diesel fuel, to energy-hungry Ukraine, Economy Minister Karel Hirman said, Reuters reported.
The country's main refinery, Slovnaft, which is part of Hungarian energy company MOL, faces the need to stop exporting refined Russian oil products to most markets when sanctions come into effect on Feb. 5.
The exemption allows Slovnaft to export petroleum products to Ukraine, which has faced severe power and heat shortages this winter.
Slovakia receives almost 100 percent of its crude oil from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Ukraine. But Slovnaft plans to reduce that share to about 60% next year in order to maintain its potential to export to other markets.
The Slovnaft refinery currently exports a significant portion of its 124,000 barrels a day output.
The company previously said it was testing different blends to replace some of its Russian supplies.