U.S. announces $1.8 billion military aid package to Ukraine: It includes Patriot air defense system
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden has signed a memorandum of $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the $1 billion aid package would provide Ukraine with expanded air defense and high-precision strike capabilities, as well as additional munitions and critical equipment.

The Department of Defense is also announcing today $850 million in additional assistance for Ukraine as part of its Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This brings total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to an unprecedented $21.9 billion.

Today's aid includes for the first time the Patriot air defense system, which is capable of shooting down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and aircraft at a much greater range than previously provided air defense systems.
Հայերեն and Русский
