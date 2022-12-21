News
Senate confirms Lynne M. Tracy as U.S. ambassador to Russia
The U.S. Senate confirmed Lynn M. Tracy as U.S. Ambassador to Russia by a 93 to 2 vote ahead of President Vladimir Zelensky's address to a joint session of Congress and meeting with President Joe Biden.

Tracy is currently the U.S. ambassador to Armenia. Prior to that, she was a senior advisor on Russian affairs in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. Earlier, she was Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and held diplomatic posts in Turkmenistan, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan.
