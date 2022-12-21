Siranush Sahakyan says European Court's ruling may have great political influence

Many European countries may have a political impact, and relying on the judgment of the European Court, they can legitimately exert pressure on Azerbaijan and force the opening of the Lachin corridor, international law expert and Siranush Sahakyan Co-Founder of Path of Law NGO told Armenian News-NEWS.am, referring to the ECHR ruling on Armenia's lawsuit for opening the Lachin corridor.

According to her, if the act of the court decision on immediate measures is not executed, the Committee of Ministers will be notified and it can take political measures.

Touching on the ECHR ruling, Sahakyan said the court acted positively and principled.

"The wording of the government is broader - people living in Nagorno-Karabakh, but the court set a different criterion: people with health problems and those who were left homeless and without means of subsistence on the road, the circumstance of residence in Nagorno-Karabakh is not specified.

"That is, the measure applied by the court is, in a sense, broader than the government's request, because it is not limited to the residents of Artsakh, but, on the other hand, it is also narrower, because it sets a criterion for people left homeless and without means of livelihood who were blocked on the road, which means that if they are blocked, but have a place of refuge, or have sufficient means to stay or live on the road, this does not apply to those persons.

"In all cases, I think the court acted with a positive and principled approach and also recorded the humanitarian significance of the Lachin corridor," she said.

According to her, this kind of court decision implies immediate execution, and Azerbaijan should start executing it from that very moment.

The European Court ruled, under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, to oblige Azerbaijan to take all necessary and sufficient measures to ensure the movement of seriously ill people in need of medical assistance in Armenia through the Lachin corridor, as well as the safe movement of people left homeless or in need of livelihood.