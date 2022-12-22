Past: People try to keep business environment active in blockaded Karabakh

During these difficult days the activity of the business environment is very important for increasing the resistance of the blockaded Karabakh, Past reported, developing the topic.
"Khachatur Grigoryan, founder of GG, who is in Karabakh these days, noted that the number of orders from Stepanakert has increased and reached the level of the period before the blockade.
He noted that the commission fee of their colleagues in Stepanakert has been reduced to 5% for these days, which is a symbolic thank-you for their enthusiasm in the current situation," the newspaper said.