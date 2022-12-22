News
Blinken: The U.S. will supply Ukraine with Patriot SAMs
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Kiev will receive $1.85 billion in additional military aid. State Department chief Antony Blinken released a statement Wednesday welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

The document announced $1.85 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine; the aid package includes the provision of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

The statement underscores the U.S. continued commitment to support the people of Ukraine as Russia "continues its brutal attacks against critical infrastructure" in that country.

"Over the past three hundred days, the Kremlin has tried and failed to wipe Ukraine off the map. Now, Russia is trying to weaponize winter by freezing and starving Ukrainian civilians and forcing families from their homes," the secretary of state said in a statement.

President Biden is scheduled to announce Wednesday that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with critical, new and additional military capabilities to help it defend itself against Russia's ongoing brutal and unprovoked attack.

The U.S. decided for the first time to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems capable of shooting down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and aircraft at a much greater range than the air defense systems previously provided to Ukraine.

Blinken's statement stressed that "the United States will continue to work closely with more than 50 allies and partners worldwide in support of the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination."

"We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, so that Kyiv can continue to defend itself and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table when the time comes," the document notes.

The State Department also notes that this is the 28th package of U.S. weapons and combat equipment for Ukraine since August 2021.
