Zelenskyy after meeting with Biden: We have great news, with which I'm returning home

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was returning to Ukraine with good news, particularly on strengthening the country's defense capabilities.
"We have a clear understanding of how our defense capabilities will be strengthened in the coming months. I don't want to talk about it in detail today, I think you understand why. But I am very grateful to President Biden for this," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden, reports UNIAN.
According to the Ukrainian president, the main issue of his talks today is the strengthening of Ukraine.
"This is the next year. This is our movement to victory in the war of independence. We have great news with which I return home. President Biden announced today a new aid package to Ukraine of about $2 billion, and the strongest element of that package is the Patriot complex, something that will significantly strengthen our air defense. This is an important step in creating an effective air shield for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.
He stressed that a very important part of the conversation with Biden was the coordination of further strategic steps.
"We talked at length about what we expect from next year and what we are preparing for. This is important for all Ukrainians," the president said.
According to him, they discussed rebuilding Ukraine's destroyed infrastructure, primarily energy, as well as further sanctions and legal pressure on Russia.
"For 300 days of this war, we have started a new stage of our relations between Ukraine and the United States, we have reached the level of real alliance, which is 100% filled with real content. I felt it today in all my meetings, in all our negotiations," Zelenskyy stressed.
He thanked the American people and Biden for their support and understanding of Ukraine. Zelenskyy also expressed hope that the US Congress would pass a package of financial support for Ukraine worth almost 45bn dollars.