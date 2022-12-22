Gold futures rise in price

Gold is slightly more expensive Thursday morning, trading just below $1,830 a troy ounce, according to trading data. A weakening dollar supports the quotations of the precious metal.
The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex Exchange rose by $3.1, or 0.17% to $1,828.5 per troy ounce. Silver futures for March delivery rose 0.33 percent to $24.273 an ounce.
The dollar index (exchange rate against a basket of currencies of the six U.S. trading partners) declined 0.21% to 103.94 points. The dollar depreciation traditionally supports the demand for gold, making it more available for purchase in other currencies.