News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Gold futures rise in price
Gold futures rise in price
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Gold is slightly more expensive Thursday morning, trading just below $1,830 a troy ounce, according to trading data. A weakening dollar supports the quotations of the precious metal.

The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex Exchange rose by $3.1, or 0.17% to $1,828.5 per troy ounce. Silver futures for March delivery rose 0.33 percent to $24.273 an ounce.

The dollar index (exchange rate against a basket of currencies of the six U.S. trading partners) declined 0.21% to 103.94 points. The dollar depreciation traditionally supports the demand for gold, making it more available for purchase in other currencies.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos