Show news feed
Conscription and demobilization of reserve officers announced in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The military conscription and demobilization of reserve officers has been announced in Armenia.

Armenian government on December 22 adopted decision on calling up reserve officers for compulsory military service and demobilization in 2022.

The conscription will be carried out from December 26, 2022, until February 20, 2023 inclusively. It concerns male doctors under the age of 35 years, registered in the reserve of the Armed Forces. The term of service is two years.

It was decided to set the number of reserve officers subject to conscription to 10 specialist doctors.
