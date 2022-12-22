Japan urges U.S. to recognize bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as mistake

Muneo Suzuki, a well-known politician and member of the upper house of the Japanese parliament, called on the U.S. government, which speaks loudly about the actions of other countries, to honestly declare to Japan and the world that the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were a mistake.



"Even though 77 years have passed since the end of the war, the U.S., which dropped the atomic bombs, has never apologized or asked for forgiveness. It is the U.S. who speaks loudly about "democracy, human rights and freedom" about the actions of other countries. So why not be honest with Japan and the world about what the U.S. has done?" asks the politician in a post on his website, commenting on Japanese media publications about agreeing to a possible visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Nagasaki City in May 2023.



Suzuki said he believes it is right that the visit of the U.S. chief of staff to the bombed city take place.



"During the visit, he should say what he really wants to say. I wish he would tell the world, not to mention Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the following: "The use (of nuclear weapons - ed.) is impossible, the use of atomic bombs was a mistake," the Japanese deputy stressed.



Earlier this week, Japanese media reported that the Japanese and U.S. governments are coordinating a possible visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the Japanese city of Nagasaki in May 2023. Biden's visit to Nagasaki is expected to take place during his May visit to Japan for the May 19-21 summit of G7 leaders in Hiroshima.