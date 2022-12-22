News
Thursday
December 22
Taiwan's Defense Ministry tracks 39 PRC planes near island
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Taiwan's armed forces over the past 24 hours recorded the approach to the island of 39 aircraft and three ships of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA), follows a daily summary of the Taiwanese defense ministry.

Thirty-nine planes and three ships of the People's Liberation Army of China were detected around Taiwan between 6 a.m. Dec. 21 and 6 a.m. Dec. 22, the report said.

30 aircraft entered the island's air defense identification zone, including 21 J-16 fighters, a CH-4 drone, two KJ-500 AWACS aircraft, a Y-20 refueling aircraft, a Z-9 multi-purpose helicopter, and four H-6 strategic bombers.

Taiwan has deployed air and maritime patrols to monitor the situation and has also deployed ground-based missile systems, the agency said.
