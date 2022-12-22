Taiwan's Defense Ministry tracks 39 PRC planes near island

Taiwan takes to air combat planes to deter Chinese air force

Russian Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Lachin corridor should be stopped

Luis Enrique, candidate for head coach of Brazilian national team

India decides to trade in rupees with countries in Africa and the Middle East

Economy Minister: There are about 100,000 vacancies in Armenia

Headquarters of Information: Information about cessation of gas supply in Artsakh is not true

Stem cells used for first time in UK to treat heart defects

Denmark allocates new package of financial aid for AFU

Grigoryan: Armenia offers Azerbaijan to set up institute of guarantors in peace treaty

Grigoryan: if Azerbaijan reacts positively, signing peace agreement before end of year is possible

Zakharova about Pashinyan's statement: This attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted

'Harry and Meghan' series becomes 'thorn' in Prince of Wales's side

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg may become head of IMF

Putin discusses international situation with Netanyahu

Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on UN to send monitoring group to region

Peskov: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do everything possible to maintain order

Kazakh MFA on gas union with Russia: The word 'union' probably alarms everyone in this case

Law enforcement bodies receives report on bombs planted at 10 educational institutions in Yerevan

Neymar and Marquinhos join PSG (PHOTO)

Head of Ministry of Emergency Situations: No demands on Karabakh have been made to Armenia

Members of Argentine Senate call on Azerbaijanis to comply with trilateral statement

Fire breaks out on aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

Lukashenko does not rule out deployment of aggression against Belarus

New wave of layoffs at major companies: Tesla and Micron Technology plan to lay off 10% of employees

Talks between Rosatom and IAEA heads Likhachev and Grossi start in Moscow

How to get rid of fear of talking to strangers

Marukyan points out similarity between Azerbaijani MFA's statements and those of 'environmental activists'

James Cameron announces possible 'The Terminator' reboot

Taiwan's Defense Ministry tracks 39 PRC planes near island

Armenia allocates AMD 974.72 million for implementation of capital programs

Pashinyan: Armenia has conveyed its proposals on peace treaty to Azerbaijan - we are ready to sign it

US congressman: Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor causes humanitarian crisis

Pashinyan: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh

Japan urges U.S. to recognize bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as mistake

Ruble keeps falling significantly

Gold futures rise in price

Armenian Prime Minister: Russian peacekeepers don't fulfill their obligations

Sevilla and Real Sociedad advance to 1/32 finals (VIDEOS)

Shrapnel cannot be removed: Rogozin wounded during birthday party in Donetsk

NASA InSight retires: After 4 years on Mars, spacecraft stops communicating

Zelenskyy after meeting with Biden: We have great news, with which I'm returning home

Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia

Global humanitarian leaders call for urgent action to stop humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh

Copper goes up in price

Oil continues to rise in price

Blinken: The U.S. will supply Ukraine with Patriot SAMs

Past: People try to keep business environment active in blockaded Karabakh

Psychologists find out that children, adults tend to look for good in villains

Stanford scientists find word 'American' to be politically incorrect

Manchester United make it to quarterfinals (VIDEOS)

Nepal Supreme Court orders release of French serial killer

Messi to extend his contract with PSG

Swiss government rejects idea of third gender

Slovakia gets exemptions from EU sanctions against Russian oil

U.S. imposes sanctions on number of Iranian officials

Azerbaijanis don't let column of Russian peacekeepers through Lachin corridor

Siranush Sahakyan says European Court's ruling may have great political influence

Swedes urged to prepare for unprecedented power outages

World War I collectible shell taken out of elderly Frenchman's anus

Zelenskiy arrives in Washington

Scotland to officially allow gender reassignment for children from age of 16

Senate confirms Lynne M. Tracy as U.S. ambassador to Russia

Turkey negotiates with U.S. for purchase of small nuclear reactors

U.S. announces $1.8 billion military aid package to Ukraine: It includes Patriot air defense system

Ursid meteor shower is expected to peak on night of December 22

Climate activists cut down top of Christmas tree at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to ensure passage through the Lachin corridor for several categories of people

'Wednesday' becomes most-watched project on Netflix last week: Second is documentary series about Harry and Meghan

Dye E129 can provoke development of colitis

Albania procures 3 Bayraktar drones

ECHR satisfies Armenia's demand and applies interim measures against Azerbaijan

Guardiola says Messi would be considered best even without World Cup

Gamers want court to block Microsoft's deal with Activision as Microsoft also plans to buy Netflix

Politico: What Zelenskyy wants, but is unlikely to get from Biden

EU will consider Kosovo's application early next year

Artsakh Foreign Ministry welcomes UN Security Council discussion of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh

Turkey aims to launch project to turn country into energy hub within year

Russia will maintain and improve combat readiness of its nuclear triad

Russia and India fundamentally refuse to use euro and dollar in mutual trade

Putin: The West has been brainwashing the post-Soviet countries, especially Ukraine

Defense Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia meet in Kayseri

Shoigu: Russia needs to ensure the preservation of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria

Kazakhstan is going to substitute Russian oil in Germany

'Junior Eurovision' held in Yerevan reaches nearly 33 million views (PHOTO)

Putin: Russia has good experience in developing drones

Iran's oil production reaches 3 million barrels per day

Shoigu: 27 countries have already spent $97 billion on arms supplies to Ukraine

Half-empty shelves of stores and drugstores: Artsakh Human Rights Defender shares video

Taliban orders not to let female teachers and elementary school students into schools

Scientists offer new way to search for alien ships using gravitational detectors

Mbappe joins PSG and resumes training (PHOTO)

Matviyenko: Russia forms unification agenda for year of its presidency in EEU

Currency rates in Armenia

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues another brazen statement accusing Armenia

Extended session of Advisory Council on Prevention of Torture adjunct to Human Rights Defender held

Bob Menendez accuses Turkey of providing military assistance to Azerbaijan in killing Armenians

Diabetes during pregnancy can cause autism in child

Artists launches action in support of Artsakh

Haaland says competition with Mbappe can be motivating, but he never compares himself to anyone

29 patients, including 8 children, are in intensive care in Artsakh