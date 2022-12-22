Taiwan's Defense Ministry tracks 39 PRC planes near island

Taiwan's armed forces over the past 24 hours recorded the approach to the island of 39 aircraft and three ships of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA), follows a daily summary of the Taiwanese defense ministry.
Thirty-nine planes and three ships of the People's Liberation Army of China were detected around Taiwan between 6 a.m. Dec. 21 and 6 a.m. Dec. 22, the report said.
30 aircraft entered the island's air defense identification zone, including 21 J-16 fighters, a CH-4 drone, two KJ-500 AWACS aircraft, a Y-20 refueling aircraft, a Z-9 multi-purpose helicopter, and four H-6 strategic bombers.
Taiwan has deployed air and maritime patrols to monitor the situation and has also deployed ground-based missile systems, the agency said.