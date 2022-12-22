News
Pashinyan: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh
Pashinyan: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The humanitarian crisis over Nagorno-Karabakh has received quite a large international response, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a government meeting on Thursday.

He recalled that an important discussion on the issue was held at the UN Security Council the previous day. "Various countries and international organizations continue to voice a clear assessment of the situation. I would like to thank all countries and international organizations for their clear assessments. I also thank those organizations and individuals in Armenia and the diaspora and professional groups who are making efforts to raise international awareness of the situation in the Lachin corridor. We must further increase our joint efforts in this direction," the Head of Government said.

He noted that the activity of the international community in the settlement of the Karabakh problem must significantly increase. "We must actively work to send the UN fact-finding mission or the OSCE or the OSCE Minsk Group to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor," Nikol Pashinyan stressed.
