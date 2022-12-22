News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Denmark allocates new package of financial aid for AFU
Denmark allocates new package of financial aid for AFU
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Danish government has allocated 300 million Danish kroner (about $43 million) for the purchase of weapons and equipment for Ukraine, RBC-Ukraine reports citing the press service of the Danish Defense Ministry.

Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen commented on the funding, "Ukraine’s fight for freedom is also ours and Europe’s fight for freedom. Therefore, the government, together with the parties in the Danish Parliament, have decided to donate an additional 300 million kroner to Ukraine."

He added that the Danish government will continue to provide financial, military and humanitarian support to Ukrainians.

According to the Danish Defense Ministry, the funds will be allocated from the budget of the Ministry of Defense and transferred to the International Fund for Ukraine, which is headed by the UK.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lukashenko does not rule out deployment of aggression against Belarus
Lukashenko said that it cannot be ruled out that aggression can be deployed against the republic...
 Shrapnel cannot be removed: Rogozin wounded during birthday party in Donetsk
Doctors in the DPR are treating Dmitry Rogozin...
 Zelenskyy after meeting with Biden: We have great news, with which I'm returning home
Zelenskyy said he was returning to Ukraine with good news...
 Blinken: The U.S. will supply Ukraine with Patriot SAMs
Kiev will receive $1.85 billion in additional military aid...
 Putin: The West has been brainwashing the post-Soviet countries, especially Ukraine
Russia has been doing everything for years to build fraternal relations with Ukraine...
 Putin: Russia has good experience in developing drones
"Returning to the topic of drones...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos