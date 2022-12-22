Denmark allocates new package of financial aid for AFU

The Danish government has allocated 300 million Danish kroner (about $43 million) for the purchase of weapons and equipment for Ukraine, RBC-Ukraine reports citing the press service of the Danish Defense Ministry.
Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen commented on the funding, "Ukraine’s fight for freedom is also ours and Europe’s fight for freedom. Therefore, the government, together with the parties in the Danish Parliament, have decided to donate an additional 300 million kroner to Ukraine."
He added that the Danish government will continue to provide financial, military and humanitarian support to Ukrainians.
According to the Danish Defense Ministry, the funds will be allocated from the budget of the Ministry of Defense and transferred to the International Fund for Ukraine, which is headed by the UK.