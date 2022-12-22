Daily Mail: Gold seal of Catherine II sold at auction in Britain for almost $28,000

The gold seal that belonged to the Russian Empress Catherine II was sold at auction in Great Britain for almost $28,000, the Daily Mail newspaper reports.
"The gold seal dates back to the 1780s and would have been used in the Russian royal court as an official seal," the publication claims.
On the seal, which was sold for 22.9 thousand pounds sterling ($27.7 thousand), there is a lion and a horse. It was created by cutter Charles Brown.
"It is believed that it was brought back to England by a member of the Mellish merchant family who were based in London," the article says.
The publication reports that the seal was found in an old cookie box by jewelry expert Daisy Hartley while appraising the property.
According to the Daily Mail, the gold seal went under the hammer at the auction house Hartley Auctions.