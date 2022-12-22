Marukyan points out similarity between Azerbaijani MFA's statements and those of 'environmental activists'

The so-called "environmental activists" of Azerbaijan adopted a statement after recent discussions at the UN Security Council, accusing the latter of one-sidedness, Armenian Ambassador at Large Edmon Marukyan wrote in his microblogging service on Twitter, referring to the statements of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the so-called "environmental activists".
He pointed out one thing in particular. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made another statement, wrote Marukyan. According to Marukyan both of those letters were written by the same diplomats from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.