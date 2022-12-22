News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Marukyan points out similarity between Azerbaijani MFA's statements and those of 'environmental activists'
Marukyan points out similarity between Azerbaijani MFA's statements and those of 'environmental activists'
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The so-called "environmental activists" of Azerbaijan adopted a statement after recent discussions at the UN Security Council, accusing the latter of one-sidedness, Armenian Ambassador at Large Edmon Marukyan wrote in his microblogging service on Twitter, referring to the statements of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the so-called "environmental activists".

He pointed out one thing in particular. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made another statement, wrote Marukyan. According to Marukyan both of those letters were written by the same diplomats from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Lachin corridor should be stopped
"It is also necessary to resolve disagreements on the issue of the development...
 Headquarters of Information: Information about cessation of gas supply in Artsakh is not true
The normal gas supply continues in Artsakh and the rumors...
 Zakharova about Pashinyan's statement: This attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted
"Steps are being taken, work is being done to stabilize the situation...
 Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on UN to send monitoring group to region
The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement...
 Peskov: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do everything possible to maintain order
Russia will continue to discuss the issue with the Armenian side...
 Head of Ministry of Emergency Situations: No demands on Karabakh have been made to Armenia
No one is transferring anything to anyone and no demands on Karabakh have been put to Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos