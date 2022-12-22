Armenia allocates AMD 974.72 million for implementation of capital programs

Armenia has allocated AMD 974.72 million for capital programs in educational and cultural establishments.

The Armenian government on December 22 adopted a decision on reallocation of 974.720 thousand drams from the funds allocated to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports from the budget 2022, for the implementation of capital programs in a number of educational and cultural institutions.

According to Zhanna Andreasyan, the head of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic, these programs can be divided into three groups.

"In one group of institutions we plan to develop the design and estimate documentation for further necessary works, and here two schools, one cultural institution and one very important program, which aims to increase the scientific interest of schoolchildren.

Construction work is the second block of costs and refers to the performance of necessary works in four cultural institutions, which will significantly change their conditions and environment and allow them to work much more efficiently and receive a large number of visitors.

The third block refers to the programs for providing property to six educational institutions and three cultural institutions. These are the institutions where the necessary renovations and repairs have already been conducted, and providing them with property will allow them to complete the work done," Andreasyan noted.



