Child care allowances to increase in Armenia from 2023
Child care allowances to increase in Armenia from 2023
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Child care allowances will increase in Armenia from 2023.

"At today's session we made an important decision on the allowances for children under 2 years old," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

According to this, from January 1, 2023, in addition to rural parents who are on maternity leave, non-working urban mothers will also receive benefits for the care of a child under 2 years. If the child was born on or after January 1, 2023, and the mother is not working, then instead of the current AMD 28,600 per month will be paid AMD 31,600. If the mother works but is on maternity leave, she will receive an allowance of AMD 37,500, and if she decides to return to work after the maternity leave, the monthly payment of AMD 31 600 will be maintained. Rural parents on maternity leave will receive AMD 69,100 per month and if they return to work they will receive AMD 63,300.

He noted that this is an important project of demographic importance.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
