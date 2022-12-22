News
Lukashenko does not rule out deployment of aggression against Belarus
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that it cannot be ruled out that aggression can be deployed against the republic.

"We cannot rule out that aggression may be deployed against our country. At least, we see such a readiness on the part of our neighbors. We know who pushes in the back ... of these very neighbors to create tension on our borders," said Lukashenko on Thursday in Minsk at the meeting with security forces, the president said, as quoted by the press service.

He recalled that he had previously decided to test the immediate response forces in this regard. "We have forces of so-called instant response in the army. If something suddenly happens unexpectedly, these forces are raised on alert in a certain period of time and sent to the point where there is tension. I decided to check these immediate reaction forces," Lukashenko explained.
