Over AMD 3 bln allocated to implementation of subvention programs in Armenia

The Armenian government on 22 December allocated over AMD 3.246 billion to the implementation of 66 subvention programs in 31 communities of 8 regions.

According to Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, 58 of them are 2022 programs.

"It turns out that this year alone, the government together with the communities allocated 19 billion drams for these subvention programs. And if we summarize everything, take the data, so to speak, from the beginning to the present day, the joint sum of the community-cabin reaches 108 billion drams, in which the share of the Government exceeds AMD 55 billion, the communities - AMD 51.5 billion.

It is encouraging that we already have other investors who have invested around 2 billion drams. The number of programs exceeds 2050.

But I would like to remind everyone that in the process of connecting communities we have included several settlements in one package of programs, which is about 4,000 constructions in various places," Sanosyan said.



