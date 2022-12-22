News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Over AMD 3 bln allocated to implementation of subvention programs in Armenia
Over AMD 3 bln allocated to implementation of subvention programs in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian government on 22 December allocated over AMD 3.246 billion to the implementation of 66 subvention programs in 31 communities of 8 regions.

According to Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, 58 of them are 2022 programs.

"It turns out that this year alone, the government together with the communities allocated 19 billion drams for these subvention programs. And if we summarize everything, take the data, so to speak, from the beginning to the present day, the joint sum of the community-cabin reaches 108 billion drams, in which the share of the Government exceeds AMD 55 billion, the communities - AMD 51.5 billion.

It is encouraging that we already have other investors who have invested around 2 billion drams. The number of programs exceeds 2050.

But I would like to remind everyone that in the process of connecting communities we have included several settlements in one package of programs, which is about 4,000 constructions in various places," Sanosyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Economy Minister: There are about 100,000 vacancies in Armenia
The minister assured that in November Armenia recorded...
 State Revenue Committee of Armenia's e-governance systems malfunctions
"After the internet connection is restored...
 Child care allowances to increase in Armenia from 2023
"At today's session we made an important decision on the allowances...
 Currency rates in Armenia
The Euro exchange rate was at AMD 418.2 (down by AMD 0.3)...
 GPM Gold is sponsor of cooperation between Musical College in Yerevan and Specialized School of Arts in Ararat
Our company traditionally pays a lot of attention to cultural and social projects that build bridges between people, societies and countries...
 Zhokhovurd: Company in Armenia is fined $150,000 for delayed shipments from US
Citizens have recently begun to complain a lot about the trucking company...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos