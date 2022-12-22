News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Kazakh MFA on gas union with Russia: The word 'union' probably alarms everyone in this case
Kazakh MFA on gas union with Russia: The word 'union' probably alarms everyone in this case
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Almas Aidarov recommended not to politicize the proposal of the Russian side to create a gas union with Kazakhstan, while no official proposal from Russia has been received yet, reports a correspondent of Zakon.kz.

Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov noted at a briefing in the SCC that there was only a verbal proposal from the Russian side regarding the creation of a gas union.

"No such proposal has been received in any formal form. The word "union" is probably alarming for everyone in this case. We do not see this as an attempt to create a supranational body or an integration institute. We regard it as a commercial proposal to integrate gas supply markets. We shouldn't look for any political implication in this proposal," he said.

He also stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be guided by the economic feasibility of the proposal and the interests of Kazakhstan when considering the gas union proposal.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Talks between Rosatom and IAEA heads Likhachev and Grossi start in Moscow
Telegram channel Zvezda showed footage of Likhachev and Grossi...
 Kazakhstan is going to substitute Russian oil in Germany
The refinery in Schwedt, the annual capacity of which is more than 10 million tons of crude oil...
 Iran's oil production reaches 3 million barrels per day
According to the December report of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
 Oil prices remain stable
World oil prices on Wednesday morning do not show any pronounced dynamics...
 US may become net oil exporter for 1st time since World War II
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred new energy demand in the U.S...
 Germany promises not to buy Russian oil from next year
Pipeline flows of oil from Russia are exempt from the European Union's ban on most maritime imports...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos