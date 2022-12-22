Kazakh MFA on gas union with Russia: The word 'union' probably alarms everyone in this case

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Almas Aidarov recommended not to politicize the proposal of the Russian side to create a gas union with Kazakhstan, while no official proposal from Russia has been received yet, reports a correspondent of Zakon.kz.
Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov noted at a briefing in the SCC that there was only a verbal proposal from the Russian side regarding the creation of a gas union.
"No such proposal has been received in any formal form. The word "union" is probably alarming for everyone in this case. We do not see this as an attempt to create a supranational body or an integration institute. We regard it as a commercial proposal to integrate gas supply markets. We shouldn't look for any political implication in this proposal," he said.
He also stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be guided by the economic feasibility of the proposal and the interests of Kazakhstan when considering the gas union proposal.