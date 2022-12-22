Armenian minister: Part of alternative road to Karabakh to be asphalted till Ma

The part of the alternative road to Karabakh in the territory of Armenia will be asphalted by May, the Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan told reporters on Thursday.
He said that land works are now underway. "We said that by the end of the year the main land works will be completed. We are talking about the part of the road that is in the territory of Armenia," the minister added.
From 10:30 am on December 12, a group of Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the road Stepanakert - Goris for environmental reasons, also making political demands.