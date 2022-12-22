Head of Ministry of Emergency Situations: No demands on Karabakh have been made to Armenia

No one is transferring anything to anyone and no demands on Karabakh have been put to Armenia, Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan told journalists today.
According to him, Armenian authorities only cite the provisions of the statement (of November 9 - Ed.) where the functions of each side are clearly defined.
"We have given great international publicity to this process. We will be consistent in our efforts to have Azerbaijan open the Lachin corridor and 120 thousand of our compatriots come out of the blockade," he added.