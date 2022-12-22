News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Head of Ministry of Emergency Situations: No demands on Karabakh have been made to Armenia
Head of Ministry of Emergency Situations: No demands on Karabakh have been made to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


No one is transferring anything to anyone and no demands on Karabakh have been put to Armenia, Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan told journalists today.

According to him, Armenian authorities only cite the provisions of the statement (of November 9 - Ed.) where the functions of each side are clearly defined.

"We have given great international publicity to this process. We will be consistent in our efforts to have Azerbaijan open the Lachin corridor and 120 thousand of our compatriots come out of the blockade," he added.  
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Lachin corridor should be stopped
"It is also necessary to resolve disagreements on the issue of the development...
 Headquarters of Information: Information about cessation of gas supply in Artsakh is not true
The normal gas supply continues in Artsakh and the rumors...
 Zakharova about Pashinyan's statement: This attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted
"Steps are being taken, work is being done to stabilize the situation...
 Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on UN to send monitoring group to region
The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement...
 Peskov: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do everything possible to maintain order
Russia will continue to discuss the issue with the Armenian side...
 Members of Argentine Senate call on Azerbaijanis to comply with trilateral statement
The members of the Argentinean Senate's friendship group with Armenia condemned Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos