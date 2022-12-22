Law enforcement bodies receives report on bombs planted at 10 educational institutions in Yerevan

The law enforcement agencies have just received a report that there are bombs planted in 10 educational institutions in Yerevan.
Shamshyan.com reports that at present the employees of the corresponding bodies are carrying out inspections in Pushkin School on Moskovyan Street, Ayb Center on Tbilisi highway and in a number of other educational institutions.
Representatives of National Security Service and police find out the identities of the authors of signals, there is a version that it is another false alarm.