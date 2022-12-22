News
Putin discusses international situation with Netanyahu
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the international situation, the Kremlin press service reported.

The two sides discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda.

"A mutual confidence was expressed that Russian-Israeli relations will continue to develop steadily and contacts at various levels will continue," the report said.

Putin congratulated Netanyahu and all Israelis on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah celebrated these days.
