Zakharova about Pashinyan's statement: This attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh fulfills its mission, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that Russian peacekeepers are not fulfilling their obligations.
"Steps are being taken, work is being done to stabilize the situation. For those who don't know or are guided by political statements, I would like to remind that there were aggravations more than once and there were problems and the sides blamed each other and the Russian peacekeepers did everything to stabilize the situation and they succeeded. That is why this attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted," Zakharova said.