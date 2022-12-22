News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Zakharova about Pashinyan's statement: This attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted
Zakharova about Pashinyan's statement: This attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh fulfills its mission, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that Russian peacekeepers are not fulfilling their obligations.

"Steps are being taken, work is being done to stabilize the situation. For those who don't know or are guided by political statements, I would like to remind that there were aggravations more than once and there were problems and the sides blamed each other and the Russian peacekeepers did everything to stabilize the situation and they succeeded. That is why this attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted," Zakharova said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Lachin corridor should be stopped
"It is also necessary to resolve disagreements on the issue of the development...
 Headquarters of Information: Information about cessation of gas supply in Artsakh is not true
The normal gas supply continues in Artsakh and the rumors...
 Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on UN to send monitoring group to region
The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement...
 Peskov: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do everything possible to maintain order
Russia will continue to discuss the issue with the Armenian side...
 Head of Ministry of Emergency Situations: No demands on Karabakh have been made to Armenia
No one is transferring anything to anyone and no demands on Karabakh have been put to Armenia...
 Members of Argentine Senate call on Azerbaijanis to comply with trilateral statement
The members of the Argentinean Senate's friendship group with Armenia condemned Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos