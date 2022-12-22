Taiwan takes to air combat planes to deter Chinese air force

Taiwan has raised its warplanes to deter 39 Chinese Air Force aircraft that have entered Taiwan's southeastern air defense zone. This was reported by Reuters, citing the island's defense ministry.
According to the Taiwanese ministry, the Chinese air group, consisting of 21 fighters and four H-6 bombers, as well as refuelers, early warning aircraft and anti-submarine planes, passed over the Bashi Channel. Missile defense systems on the island tracked its flight.
Three Chinese naval ships were also spotted in the area of Taiwan's territorial waters.
The number of boats launched from the Taiwanese side is not specified.