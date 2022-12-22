News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Taiwan takes to air combat planes to deter Chinese air force
Taiwan takes to air combat planes to deter Chinese air force
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Taiwan has raised its warplanes to deter 39 Chinese Air Force aircraft that have entered Taiwan's southeastern air defense zone. This was reported by Reuters, citing the island's defense ministry.

According to the Taiwanese ministry, the Chinese air group, consisting of 21 fighters and four H-6 bombers, as well as refuelers, early warning aircraft and anti-submarine planes, passed over the Bashi Channel. Missile defense systems on the island tracked its flight.

Three Chinese naval ships were also spotted in the area of Taiwan's territorial waters.

The number of boats launched from the Taiwanese side is not specified.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos