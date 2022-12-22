Economy Minister: There are about 100,000 vacancies in Armenia

There are about 100,000 vacancies in Armenia, Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told reporters on Thursday.
According to him, employers are looking for employees in the service sector, agriculture, and industrial enterprises. He explained that these jobs are quickly filled by foreigners. Kerobyan acknowledged the fact of structural unemployment, urging citizens to constantly improve their skills.
The minister assured that in November Armenia recorded an absolute record in the number of jobs, they became 701,000, an increase of over 47 thousand compared to November 2021.
"The average salary grew by 20% as compared to November 2021 and makes 266 thousand drams (more than 550 dollars - ed.)," he noted.