Russian Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Lachin corridor should be stopped

The blockade of the Lachin corridor should be stopped, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing.
"It is also necessary to resolve disagreements on the issue of the development of ore deposits in the region.
The Russian Ministry of Defense and the command of the peacekeeping contingent continue to work on de-escalation of the situation, and thanks to their efforts the gas supply has been resumed since December 16 and the movement of humanitarian transport, including ambulances, has been restored.
And we look forward to a resolution of the situation in the near future.
We call on the sides to strictly adhere to their commitments, in accordance with the statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, which provide for Nagorno-Karabakh to communicate with Armenia through the Lachin corridor, which is controlled by the Russian peacekeeping contingent," she said.