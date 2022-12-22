Putin grants businessman Ruben Vardanyan's petition to renounce Russian citizenship

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted the application for withdrawal of Russian Federation citizenship to businessman Ruben Vardanyan. The document was published Thursday on the official portal of legal information.
"To satisfy the application for renunciation of citizenship of the Russian Federation of the following persons: Vardanyan Ruben, born on May 25, 1968 in Armenia," reads the text of the presidential decree. The same decree satisfies the request of businessman Konstantin Sidorov to relinquish his Russian citizenship.
In September, Vardanyan announced his intention to renounce Russian citizenship and move to Nagorno-Karabakh.