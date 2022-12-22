Radio Sweden: Turkey has expanded the list of people to be extradited from Sweden

Turkish authorities have expanded the list of people demanding extradition from Sweden from 33 to 42, Radio Sweden reported Thursday.
According to Radio Sweden, Turkey is demanding the extradition from Sweden of more people than previously known. The clear majority of them are accused of belonging to organizations considered terrorist in Turkey, the report said.
According to the radio station, the list was expanded from 33 to 42 people. Allegedly, 16 people are associated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey, 12 people - with the Gulen movement, which Ankara considers a terrorist, and seven people - with the leftist groups. According to media reports, another seven people are accused of various criminal offenses, such as smuggling.
Extradition of people Turkey accuses of terrorism is one of the key conditions for Ankara's ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO. At the same time, last Monday, the Swedish Supreme Court banned the extradition to Turkey of journalist Bülent Kenes, accused by Ankara of an attempted coup in 2016.