Foreign Ministry: Armenia refuses to meet in Moscow over Lachin corridor situation

A meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers had been scheduled for December 23 in Moscow, but the Armenian side has asked to postpone the meeting, as at the moment the priority of the Armenian Foreign Minister is to solve the problems arisen as a result of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and unhindered relaunch of Lachin corridor, spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan said in reply to Armenpress' question.
Is it true that there will be a meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Moscow on December 23 as part of the talks on the peace treaty?
The Armenian side confirmed its readiness to participate in the meeting to be held in Moscow about two weeks ago, before Azerbaijan illegally blocked the Lachin corridor. Obviously, the priority of Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the moment is to smoothly reopen the Lachin corridor in accordance with the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020 and to solve the problems caused by the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, on which basis the Armenian side asked to postpone the planned meeting in Moscow. At the same time, we inform that as a sign of the constructiveness of the Armenian side in the process of normalization of relations with Azerbaijan, regardless of the circumstances of the meeting, the new proposals of the Armenian side on the document on the normalization of relations were handed over to Azerbaijan.