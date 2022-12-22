News
Thursday
December 22
News
Iranian Foreign Ministry calls Ukraine's statements on transfer of drones to Russia baseless
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called Ukraine's claims that it had transferred drones to Russia baseless and reiterated that Tehran had not transferred drones to any party to the conflict.

"I emphasize once again that Iran has not supplied any military equipment to any party for its use in Ukraine. We have always respected the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, and Mr. (Vladimir) Zelenskyy should know that Iran's strategic patience with groundless accusations will not be unlimited," said Kanaani, whose words were published in the official Telegram channel.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
