Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign treaty on demarcation of common border

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a treaty on demarcation of the common border on Thursday, the press service of the Uzbek leader said.
Tokayev is on a state visit to Uzbekistan on December 21-22.
In addition, 15 documents were signed at the level of governments, ministries and departments, and major companies of the two countries, providing for the further increase of multifaceted cooperation, Mirziyoyev's press service added.
The length of the border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan exceeds 2.1 thousand kilometers; the parties began negotiations on its demarcation in 2003.