Head of German Finance Ministry says it is necessary to prevent US-EU trade war

Turkey raises minimum wage by 55% due to inflation and cost-of-living crisis

Gold prices may rise to $4,000 an ounce in 2023

Azerbaijani airline pays over EUR 100,000 for flights through Armenia

US is threatened by drop in car sales because of too high prices

Artsakh Republic Security Council holds meeting

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to negotiate in Moscow on December 23

Aliyev appointed his ambassador in Nakhijevan

Number of sexual crimes against children in Russia is up by 44% since 2010

Armenia bans export of some agricultural products

Radio Sweden: Turkey has expanded the list of people to be extradited from Sweden

Memorial service for Galust Sahakyan, former speaker of Armenian parliament, to take place on December 23

Jacinda Ardern's comment about arrogant jerk sold for $100,000

Eric Levy: Azerbaijan may become a valuable ally of the U.S. in the fight against Iran and Russia

Daily Mail: Gold seal of Catherine II sold at auction in Britain for almost $28,000

Armenian National Security Council Secretary, US Presidential Advisor discuss Lachin corridor issue

Mongolian women undress in cold to protest against coal theft

Wedding takes place in besieged Nagorno-Karabakh

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign treaty on demarcation of common border

Dunja Mijatović calls for unblocking Lachin corridor

Macron says security guarantees are necessary both for Russia and Ukraine, and for Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan

Mayors of 3 French cities call for sanctions against Azerbaijan

German Finance Ministry announces completion of nationalization of energy company Uniper and obtaining 99% of its shares

Orientalist: Azerbaijan is trying to appropriate heritage of indigenous peoples of South Caucasus

Iran announces arrest of Mossad spies

Iranian Foreign Ministry calls Ukraine's statements on transfer of drones to Russia baseless

Foreign Ministry: Armenia refuses to meet in Moscow over Lachin corridor situation

Nikol Pashinyan meets with leaders of non-parliamentary forces

Russian MFA: Yerevan refuses to participate in scheduled meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs on December 23

Taiwan takes to air combat planes to deter Chinese air force

Putin grants businessman Ruben Vardanyan's petition to renounce Russian citizenship

Russian Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Lachin corridor should be stopped

India decides to trade in rupees with countries in Africa and the Middle East

Economy Minister: There are about 100,000 vacancies in Armenia

State Revenue Committee of Armenia's e-governance systems malfunctions

Headquarters of Information: Information about cessation of gas supply in Artsakh is not true

Denmark allocates new package of financial aid for AFU

Grigoryan: Armenia offers Azerbaijan to set up institute of guarantors in peace treaty

Grigoryan: if Azerbaijan reacts positively, signing peace agreement before end of year is possible

Zakharova about Pashinyan's statement: This attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted

Frank Palone expresses satisfaction with US position at UN Security Council meeting on Karabakh

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg may become head of IMF

Putin discusses international situation with Netanyahu

Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on UN to send monitoring group to region

Peskov: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do everything possible to maintain order

Kazakh MFA on gas union with Russia: The word 'union' probably alarms everyone in this case

Law enforcement bodies receives report on bombs planted at 10 educational institutions in Yerevan

Head of Ministry of Emergency Situations: No demands on Karabakh have been made to Armenia

Members of Argentine Senate call on Azerbaijanis to comply with trilateral statement

Fire breaks out on aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

Lukashenko does not rule out deployment of aggression against Belarus

Armenian minister: Part of alternative road to Karabakh to be asphalted till Ma

Talks between Rosatom and IAEA heads Likhachev and Grossi start in Moscow

Conscription and demobilization of reserve officers announced in Armenia

Child care allowances to increase in Armenia from 2023

Marukyan points out similarity between Azerbaijani MFA's statements and those of 'environmental activists'

Taiwan's Defense Ministry tracks 39 PRC planes near island

Armenia allocates AMD 974.72 million for implementation of capital programs

Pashinyan: Armenia has conveyed its proposals on peace treaty to Azerbaijan - we are ready to sign it

US congressman: Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor causes humanitarian crisis

Pashinyan: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh

Japan urges U.S. to recognize bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as mistake

Ruble keeps falling significantly

Gold futures rise in price

Armenian Prime Minister: Russian peacekeepers don't fulfill their obligations

Shrapnel cannot be removed: Rogozin wounded during birthday party in Donetsk

Zelenskyy after meeting with Biden: We have great news, with which I'm returning home

Global humanitarian leaders call for urgent action to stop humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh

Copper goes up in price

Oil continues to rise in price

Blinken: The U.S. will supply Ukraine with Patriot SAMs

Past: People try to keep business environment active in blockaded Karabakh

Psychologists find out that children, adults tend to look for good in villains

Stanford scientists find word 'American' to be politically incorrect

Nepal Supreme Court orders release of French serial killer

Swiss government rejects idea of third gender

Slovakia gets exemptions from EU sanctions against Russian oil

U.S. imposes sanctions on number of Iranian officials

Azerbaijanis don't let column of Russian peacekeepers through Lachin corridor

Siranush Sahakyan says European Court's ruling may have great political influence

Swedes urged to prepare for unprecedented power outages

Zelenskiy arrives in Washington

Scotland to officially allow gender reassignment for children from age of 16

Senate confirms Lynne M. Tracy as U.S. ambassador to Russia

Turkey negotiates with U.S. for purchase of small nuclear reactors

U.S. announces $1.8 billion military aid package to Ukraine: It includes Patriot air defense system

Climate activists cut down top of Christmas tree at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to ensure passage through the Lachin corridor for several categories of people

Albania procures 3 Bayraktar drones

ECHR satisfies Armenia's demand and applies interim measures against Azerbaijan

Politico: What Zelenskyy wants, but is unlikely to get from Biden

EU will consider Kosovo's application early next year

Artsakh Foreign Ministry welcomes UN Security Council discussion of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh

Turkey aims to launch project to turn country into energy hub within year

Russia will maintain and improve combat readiness of its nuclear triad

Russia and India fundamentally refuse to use euro and dollar in mutual trade

Putin: The West has been brainwashing the post-Soviet countries, especially Ukraine

Defense Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia meet in Kayseri

Shoigu: Russia needs to ensure the preservation of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria

Kazakhstan is going to substitute Russian oil in Germany