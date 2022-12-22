News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign treaty on demarcation of common border
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign treaty on demarcation of common border
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a treaty on demarcation of the common border on Thursday, the press service of the Uzbek leader said.

Tokayev is on a state visit to Uzbekistan on December 21-22.

In addition, 15 documents were signed at the level of governments, ministries and departments, and major companies of the two countries, providing for the further increase of multifaceted cooperation, Mirziyoyev's press service added.

The length of the border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan exceeds 2.1 thousand kilometers; the parties began negotiations on its demarcation in 2003.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos