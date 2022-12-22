News
Iran announces arrest of Mossad spies
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced the arrest of members of four operational groups affiliated with the Mossad, Mehr reports.

According to the ministry, the efforts of Iranian intelligence agencies have identified four operational groups affiliated with the Mossad agency, all members have been arrested.

Israel, taking advantage of the recent unrest in several parts of Iran, intended to carry out several hybrid terrorist operations by leading the task forces, but all terrorists were arrested before any action was taken.

The ministry also announced that it had also received information about the leader of these groups in a European country, stating that more information would be provided as soon as the investigation was completed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
