Orientalist: Azerbaijan is trying to appropriate heritage of indigenous peoples of South Caucasus

Azerbaijan is trying to distort, misappropriate and privatize not only the historical and cultural heritage of Armenians and Iranians, but also of other indigenous peoples of the South Caucasus, said Robert Ghazaryan, Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Academy of Sciences of Armenia, at the forum "Iranian Cultural Heritage in the South Caucasus" today.
He explained that this includes the Georgian heritage.
"These actions are aimed at 'udverting' their history," Ghazaryan noted.
He called it unacceptable and urged to make the necessary efforts and try to counteract this policy pursued by Azerbaijan at the state level.