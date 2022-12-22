News
Dunja Mijatović calls for unblocking Lachin corridor
Dunja Mijatović calls for unblocking Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatović has called for unblocking the Lachin corridor.

According to her, she has been closely following the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh after the road through the Lachin corridor was blocked since December 12 and is concerned that prolonged disruptions in the movement of people, preventing some from reaching their homes as well as access to essential goods and services, including food and emergency medical care, threaten the enjoyment of human rights by the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner said that those responsible for maintaining public order and security in the corridor should take all necessary measures to restore traffic on this road as a matter of urgency and prevent the humanitarian situation from worsening. In addition, all relevant stakeholders must avoid escalating tensions.

The current situation once again demonstrates the importance of ensuring free and unhindered access for humanitarian aid and international human rights missions to all areas and people, including those living in Nagorno-Karabakh, she added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
