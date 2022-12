Seoul and Washington consider large-scale joint combat firing

Indian and Chinese military leaders meet in effort to end standoff along disputed border

Is Armenia going to close its airspace for Azeri aircraft?

Artsakh children hold protests in Stepanakert

Cavusoglu: Sweden has taken no specific steps to solve Turkey's security problems

Head of German Finance Ministry says it is necessary to prevent US-EU trade war

Turkey raises minimum wage by 55% due to inflation and cost-of-living crisis

Turkey's Central Bank keeps interest rates at 9%

G7 to allocate $32 billion to Ukraine in 2023

Gold prices may rise to $4,000 an ounce in 2023

Putin: Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine

Pashinyan meets president: There should not have been such a situation in Lachin corridor at all

Putin: Kyiv will soon run out of military reserves

Azerbaijani airline pays over EUR 100,000 for flights through Armenia

Friendship Group with Armenia in Senate of Argentina urges Azerbaijan to open Lachin corridor immediately

There will be no more cheap iPhones: Apple may abandon extremely popular iPhone SE series

Spanish Congress unanimously adopts statement on Azerbaijan's blockade of Lachin corridor

US is threatened by drop in car sales because of too high prices

Artsakh Republic Security Council holds meeting

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to negotiate in Moscow on December 23

Charles III gives Kate Middleton new title

Aliyev appointed his ambassador in Nakhijevan

Armenian Prosecutor General speaks on importance of investigating non-combat deaths of servicemen

Number of sexual crimes against children in Russia is up by 44% since 2010

Armenia bans export of some agricultural products

Radio Sweden: Turkey has expanded the list of people to be extradited from Sweden

Memorial service for Galust Sahakyan, former speaker of Armenian parliament, to take place on December 23

Jacinda Ardern's comment about arrogant jerk sold for $100,000

FIFA: Contenders for goalkeeper of year

Eric Levine: Azerbaijan may become a valuable ally of the U.S. in the fight against Iran and Russia

Daily Mail: Gold seal of Catherine II sold at auction in Britain for almost $28,000

Armenian National Security Council Secretary, US Presidential Advisor discuss Lachin corridor issue

Roomba's robot vacuum cleaner takes pictures of its owner in toilet: How do these photos get on Internet?

Mongolian women undress in cold to protest against coal theft

Wedding takes place in besieged Nagorno-Karabakh

Neo the leopard caught on video again

14-year-old Camarda, who scored 485 goals, makes his debut for AC Milan's youth team (VIDEO)

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign treaty on demarcation of common border

Dunja Mijatović calls for unblocking Lachin corridor

Macron says security guarantees are necessary both for Russia and Ukraine, and for Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan

Mayors of 3 French cities call for sanctions against Azerbaijan

German Finance Ministry announces completion of nationalization of energy company Uniper and obtaining 99% of its shares

Orientalist: Azerbaijan is trying to appropriate heritage of indigenous peoples of South Caucasus

Iran announces arrest of Mossad spies

Bieber wants to sell rights to his music for hundreds of millions of dollars

IOC allows men to participate in Olympic figure skating tournament

Iranian Foreign Ministry calls Ukraine's statements on transfer of drones to Russia baseless

Foreign Ministry: Armenia refuses to meet in Moscow over Lachin corridor situation

Nikol Pashinyan meets with leaders of non-parliamentary forces

Jude Bellingham wants to move to Real Madrid

Russian MFA: Yerevan refuses to participate in scheduled meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs on December 23

Taiwan takes to air combat planes to deter Chinese air force

Putin grants businessman Ruben Vardanyan's petition to renounce Russian citizenship

Russian Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Lachin corridor should be stopped

Luis Enrique, candidate for head coach of Brazilian national team

India decides to trade in rupees with countries in Africa and the Middle East

Economy Minister: There are about 100,000 vacancies in Armenia

These will be displays of future: Transparent Rælclear display shows information on both sides

State Revenue Committee of Armenia's e-governance systems malfunctions

Headquarters of Information: Information about cessation of gas supply in Artsakh is not true

Stem cells used for first time in UK to treat heart defects

Denmark allocates new package of financial aid for AFU

Grigoryan: Armenia offers Azerbaijan to set up institute of guarantors in peace treaty

Grigoryan: if Azerbaijan reacts positively, signing peace agreement before end of year is possible

Zakharova about Pashinyan's statement: This attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted

Frank Pallone expresses satisfaction with US position at UN Security Council meeting on Karabakh

'Harry and Meghan' series becomes 'thorn' in Prince of Wales's side

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg may become head of IMF

Putin discusses international situation with Netanyahu

Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on UN to send monitoring group to region

Peskov: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do everything possible to maintain order

Kazakh MFA on gas union with Russia: The word 'union' probably alarms everyone in this case

Law enforcement bodies receives report on bombs planted at 10 educational institutions in Yerevan

Neymar and Marquinhos join PSG (PHOTO)

Head of Ministry of Emergency Situations: No demands on Karabakh have been made to Armenia

Members of Argentine Senate call on Azerbaijanis to comply with trilateral statement

Fire breaks out on aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

Lukashenko does not rule out deployment of aggression against Belarus

Armenian minister: Part of alternative road to Karabakh to be asphalted till Ma

Over AMD 3 bln allocated to implementation of subvention programs in Armenia