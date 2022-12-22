News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Wedding takes place in besieged Nagorno-Karabakh
Wedding takes place in besieged Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

A wedding was held today in besieged Karabakh.

Despite the fact that the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia has been closed by Azerbaijanis for 11 days already, the Karabakh people are trying to continue their normal life and implement what was previously planned, Facebook user Kristina Khachatryan noted.

"Right now - 22.12.2022 in Karabakh, in the city of Stepanakert, there is a wedding. The closed road, and in general nothing will prevent my country to live and the people to multiply," Khachatryan noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Republic Security Council holds meeting
The steps being implemented by combining internal...
 Armenian National Security Council Secretary, US Presidential Advisor discuss Lachin corridor issue
The sides praised the dynamics of the stable development of Armenia-U.S. bilateral...
 Dunja Mijatović calls for unblocking Lachin corridor
The Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner said that those responsible...
 Mayors of 3 French cities call for sanctions against Azerbaijan
Firmly convinced that French diplomacy has a major role to play...
 Russian Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Lachin corridor should be stopped
"It is also necessary to resolve disagreements on the issue of the development...
 Headquarters of Information: Information about cessation of gas supply in Artsakh is not true
The normal gas supply continues in Artsakh and the rumors...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos