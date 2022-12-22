Wedding takes place in besieged Nagorno-Karabakh

A wedding was held today in besieged Karabakh.
Despite the fact that the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia has been closed by Azerbaijanis for 11 days already, the Karabakh people are trying to continue their normal life and implement what was previously planned, Facebook user Kristina Khachatryan noted.
"Right now - 22.12.2022 in Karabakh, in the city of Stepanakert, there is a wedding. The closed road, and in general nothing will prevent my country to live and the people to multiply," Khachatryan noted.