Armenian National Security Council Secretary, US Presidential Advisor discuss Lachin corridor issue
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan had a phone talk with U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

According to Armenia's Security Council office, Grigoryan presented details of the critical situation in connection with Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor. The interlocutors stressed the importance of resolving the situation as soon as possible and continuing to work around the peace talks.

The sides praised the dynamics of the stable development of Armenia-U.S. bilateral relations and stressed the importance of its continuation.
