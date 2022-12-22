Is Armenia going to close its airspace for Azeri aircraft?

By Aram Danielyan
Amid Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor, Armenian News-NEWS.am sent a written request to the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia.
Asked whether Armenia going to close its airspace to Azerbaijani aircraft given Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor, the noted: "According to the internationally accepted format, all international flights are carried out according to pre-issued flight plans, and each member country of the International Civil Aviation Organization, taking the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation Organization as a basis, cannot apply a discriminatory approach to the use of its airspace.
Restrictions on airspace by the Civil Aviation Committee are solely for the purpose of ensuring the safety of all aircraft operators. The issue you raised is outside of the Committee's competence."
From 10:30 a.m. on December 12, a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road for environmental reasons, also making political demands. The blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh by the enemy continues.