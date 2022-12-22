News
Azerbaijani airline pays over EUR 100,000 for flights through Armenia
Azerbaijani airline pays over EUR 100,000 for flights through Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

By Aram Danielyan

The Azerbaijani airline company AZAL has paid EUR 111,927 to ArmAirNavigation for the flights carried out through the airspace of Armenia from January 1 to November 30, 2022. This information is contained in the response to the written request of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The payment was made through the central office of EUROCONTROL organization in accordance with the established procedure.

ArmAirNavigation CJSC performs air navigation services in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia.

EUROCONTROL is a European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation.
