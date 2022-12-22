Jacinda Ardern's comment about arrogant jerk sold for $100,000

Last week, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called her opposition rival an "arrogant jerk." Now a transcript of her comment has been sold for more than A$100,000 (about €60,000) at an auction to raise money for prostate cancer.
“Can’t say I expected this – a faux pas with the old mic in parliament has turned into $100,100 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation," she wrote on her Facebook.
“He’s such an arrogant prick,” the prime minister said earlier as she returned to her seat next to deputy prime minister and close political ally Grant Robertson. The remark was picked up by her microphone and preserved in the official parliamentary record, Hansard, after Seymour demanded an apology.
Seymour, the MP for Epsom on the North Island, angered Ardern last week with a series of scathing questions.