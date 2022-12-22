Armenian Prosecutor General speaks on importance of investigating non-combat deaths of servicemen

Armenian Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan visited the Military Prosecutor's Office and introduced the newly appointed military prosecutor, Deputy Prosecutor General Grigor Elizbaryan.
Vardapetyan introduced the new prosecutor to the Military Prosecutor's Office of Armenia, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
She noted that Elizbaryan's appointment is a positive impetus for the system.
During the meeting, Vardapetyan also touched upon the investigation of war crimes and stressed that the problem related to the timing of criminal cases should be solved together with the investigators, stressing that "there is no concept of yours and ours."
"I attach great importance to the investigation of non-combat deaths of servicemen. There are a lot of problems, and although recently there has been a rush, sometimes unrestrained behavior, it is important to ensure consistent work and fulfill instructions, after which we will discuss and understand the possibilities of further investigation," she said.