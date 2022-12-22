News
Artsakh Republic Security Council holds meeting
Artsakh Republic Security Council holds meeting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held on Thursday an extended meeting of the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic, during which the military-political situation developed in the country as a result of the blockade of the only road connecting the Artsakh Republic to the outer world was discussed.

The steps being implemented by combining internal and external resources were on the discussion agenda. The efficiency of the measures aimed at overcoming and resolving the situation was evaluated during the meeting. President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions regarding the issues under discussion.
