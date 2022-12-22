News
Thursday
December 22
Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to negotiate in Moscow on December 23
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Jayhun Bayramov will hold talks in Moscow on December 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti. They did not add any additional information to what they said.

Earlier, Lavrov and Bayramov had held a phone talk during which they discussed the situation around the Lachin corridor. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Yerevan refused to participate in the trilateral meeting of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers scheduled for December 23.

Later the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that the Armenian side asked to postpone the meeting because at the moment the Armenian Foreign Minister's priority is to solve the resulting problems: the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and the unhindered reopening of the Lachin corridor.
