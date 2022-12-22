News
Friendship Group with Armenia in Senate of Argentina urges Azerbaijan to open Lachin corridor immediately
Friendship Group with Armenia in Senate of Argentina urges Azerbaijan to open Lachin corridor immediately
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian-Armenian friendship group of the Argentinean Senate adopted a statement condemning the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and expressing concern over the possible humanitarian disaster in Nagorno Karabakh, Armenpress reported.

The members of the friendship group expressed their concern in connection with the Lachin corridor blockade and safety, limitation of access to food and other services of the 120 thousand citizens living in Artsakh.

"We call on Azerbaijan to immediately open the road and allow free movement through the corridor in accordance with the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020. The blockade of the Lachin corridor not only limits the right of Artsakh residents to move freely, but also threatens the food supply. All this can lead to a serious humanitarian crisis," reads the statement.

The members of the friendship group also consider it necessary to restore dialogue between the parties immediately and to resolve disagreements peacefully through consensus.
